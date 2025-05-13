Randy Feenstra, Rob Sand emerge as potential candidates for Iowa Governor

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Two new names are emerging in the race for Iowa Governor: State Auditor Rob Sand and local Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Sand, a Democrat, has sparred with Governor Kim Reynolds in the past after she restricted his office’s ability to find misspent money.

As for Feenstra, he has not made an official announcement yet, but he did file the necessary paperwork to run for the job.

Feenstra and Sand join State Senator Mike Bousselot in the race for governor. Earlier this year, Bousselot proposed a bill for the State of Iowa to by the bottom nine Minnesota counties.

