Ramaswamy continues Iowa campaign in three northern counties

(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 30, 2023, Republican presidential-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will visit Floyd, Mitchell and Worth Counties ahead of the New Year and Iowa Caucus.

Ramaswamy will first stop at Dave’s Restaurant in Charles City, at 9 a.m. His second stop will be at the Mitchell County Conservation Board in Osage at 10:15 a.m. Ramaswamy’s third stop will be at Tequilas Mexican Bar & Grill in Northwood at 11:30 a.m.

On a recent trip to Mason City, Ramaswamy recently chose to pull his name from the Colorado primary ballot in response to the state’s supreme court barring former-President Donald Trump from appearing on it, due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

Current polling places Ramaswamy last compared to his Republican primary opponents, estimated to garner about 6% of votes in Iowa’s primary.