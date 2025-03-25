Rally held for Disability Services Day at the Minnesota Capitol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Advocates rallied at the Minnesota Capitol on Tuesday, calling for lawmakers to invest in people with disabilities.

Groups like the Minnesota Council on Disability, ARC Minnesota, and Gillette Children’s packed the rotunda. They were advocating for bills that would increase resources for people with disabilities.

Organizers say it comes at a critical time as programs like Medicaid are facing uncertainty nationwide.

After the rallies, people had the chance to meet with state legislators and connect with other advocates.