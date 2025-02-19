Rainbowatonna hosts blood drive

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A local organization, Rainbowatonna, partnered with the Red Cross to host a blood drive in Owatonna on Tuesday.

They say the need for donations in the U.S. is high right now, especially in the aftermath of the California wildfires and severe flooding in the south, so the community came together to help fill the need.

Neighbor helping neighbor whether your neighbor is across the street, whether your neighbor is across town, across the city across the state across the nation. It’s neighbor helping neighbor, and that’s what people do,” said Rainbowatonna’s Treasury Secretary Jennifer Hansen.

All types of blood are needed. Rainbowatonna hosts a blood drive three times per year. The next one will be in June with another in October.