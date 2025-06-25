Rain forces change in plans for Rochesterfest events on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – With a heavy chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday, Rochesterfest organizers are saying they won’t let the weather stop them.

In a post on Facebook, organizers for Rochesterfest stated the many of the events scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, will be moved under the big tent. That includes live music, the tribute to veterans and first responders, and more.

Here’s a lineup of the events going on today:

12 p.m. – Swing Street Band

3 p.m. – The Gopher Tones

6 p.m. – fAABAulous

8:30 p.m. – Jae Havoc & the Make Believe Friends

Not even rain can stop the fun at Rochesterfest.