RAEDI holds annual meeting, touts community partnerships

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Area Economic Development Incorporation, (RAEDI) painted a bright picture of Southeast Minnesota’s development at their annual meeting on Tuesday.

“Business is good,” said RAEDI President John Wade at the event, to a crowd of more than 200 business and community leaders at the Rochester Events Center.

“We’re all so excited for the opportunities we have here,” said Wade, “…but those don’t just come. We have to work for them. The communities that that surround not only Rochester, but indeed this region, we all need to step up our game.”

The keynote speaker was Tim Penny, President & CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

“When it comes to Minnesota,” said Penny, “various organizations need to be working together, coordinating, cooperating and co-investing to make things happen.

“Financing is always a challenge” said Penny, “…and that’s why we need to be in this together. It’s the local banks, it’s the EDAs. It’s cities with tools like tax increment financing. It’s organizations like ours that are an SBA lender for this region. So that’s that’s a big challenge. And interest rates, of course, hit businesses hard.”

At their annual meeting, RAEDI reported that, in 2024, initiatives in the Small Business Development Center helped 623 clients secure more than $44 million in capital.