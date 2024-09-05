Rachel’s Hope continues to provide for families in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Rachel’s Hope has been providing those in need with basic necessities and giving them a soft space to land.

It’s something they’ve been doing for over two decades.

“Rachel’s Hope has served Austin and the surrounding communities for 25 years with a variety pregnancy and parenting resources,” Rachel’s Hope Executive Director Linda Lavallie said.

They offer free pregnancy tests, education, and a variety of programming.

It doesn’t stop there; the nonprofit also proves things like food, clothes, and diapers for families in need.

Most importantly, Rachel’s Hope brings parents together as they share the same journey.

“When I’m having a really hard day it’s given me connections of hey, I really need someone to come keep the kids busy for two hours, so it’s been having a great connection and a great support system,” Rachel’s Hope volunteer Mariah Simons said.

While Rachel’s hope is always looking to help more families-some have been coming back for years.

people like Lydia Quezhulpa.

“I would say support, if you ever have a question or you’re looking for something and you know someone in the community that’s looking for help, you can shoot them a Facebook message, and usually in less than 24 hours they’ll message you back.”

While Rachel’s Hope is going 25 years strong, they’re prepping for its 7th annual Walk for Life fundraising event.

Not only in an effort to help provide much needed support, but to allow families to simply take a break from it all.

“We do have a walk around the lake, we hide pacifiers all around the lake and kids get to hunt for their pacifiers and turn them in for prizes,” Lavallie said.

The walk for life fundraiser will take place this Saturday at east side lake at 10 a.m.

The event is open for everyone and they’re hoping to continue to serve more people in their community.