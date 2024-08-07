Race to White House heats up as Democrats Harris/Walz, Republican JD Vance host dueling rallies in Eau Claire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The race for the White House is heating up as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spent his first full day as the Democratic Vice President nominee on Wednesday.

New polling from ABC News’ FiveThirtyEight.com puts polling for Kamala Harris and Walz at 45.2%, which is only 1.8% ahead of Donald Trump and JD Vance, who currently hold support from 43.4% of respondents.

On Wednesday, Harris and Walz held a dueling rally with Vance in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as both sides attempt to sway the “must-win” state in their favor. Both sides are hoping they can secure votes in rust belt swing states this fall.