(ABC 6 News) – Racecar drivers at Chateau Speedway revved up the engines Friday night to raise money for breast cancer research.

It’s the first time the Lansing racetrack has held a Paint the Town Pink event, but owner Mark Wytaske says he hopes to keep participating every year moving forward.

“You gotta do something special to attract new clientele, and really that’s what we need, we’re trying to, you know, just attract new clientele and get new people and different people and lots of people out here to the races,” said Wytaske.

A dollar of every ticket sold and half of raffle proceeds went to support breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute.

“I was super excited, I haven’t been to the races since I was a teenager,” said Co-President of Paint the Town Pink, Alyssa Tavor. “We’ve been doing a lot more events and including the public a lot more and it’s been super fun.”

It’s a cause that hits close to home for racer Nathan Kilwine.

“My mom did battle a little bit of breast cancer, so she has thankfully recovered from that, so does hit home for everybody,” said Kilwine.

Kilwine is no stranger to victory lane. It was one of the first tracks he ever raced on when he got his start in the late 90s/early 2000s. Kilwine’s company, Kevko Racing, is a sponsor of Race for the Cure.

“Building these cars for about 15 years now, we run the Outlaw Mini Mod class and build the Bat Wing Chassis cars and we’re running a full schedule this year at the Chateau Speedway,” said Kilwine.

Chateau Speedway holds races every Friday night.