Pushback arrives as Minnesota lawmakers continue state budget negotiations

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, there have not been many signs of progress in state budget negotiations, but there has been plenty of pushback.

That pushback includes groups supporting disability services funding who are concerned about potential cuts.

That comes before we even know what will happen in major budget bills, like those impacting human services which funds items like disability services and nursing homes.

“The Senate’s proposal looks nothing like the House’s proposal, which looks nothing like the governor’s proposal, which is why we are here, right? It’s those differences that need to bring us to the table,” said Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester).

These working groups negotiating the spending bills are not meeting in public view, so we’ll have to take Rep. Hicks’ word for it.

On whether or not the meetings can be held publicly in the future, House Speaker Lisa Demuth said, “They will be able to meet in public. They will work similar to a conference committee, they just aren’t exactly a conference committee. But yes, that will be as public as possible.”

As for what’s next, multiple sources have confirmed there is no chance for a special session this week, so now, we start looking toward next week with just 10 days to go until notices could start going out to state workers about a possible partial government shutdown.