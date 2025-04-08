Pure Prairie whistle blower wins National PETA Award

(ABC 6 News) – Jeremy Schmidt, a former Pure Prairie Poultry employee credited with blowing the whistle on the company’s practices, was honored by PETA on Sunday.

Schmidt received the 2025 Nanci Alexander Activist Award, which is one of PETA’s highest honors. According to a press release from the organization, the award is to honor him for speaking out about Pure Prairie’s decision to leave thousands of chicken on trucks for days without food or water outside its now-closed Charles City facility.

The information he provided prompted the states of Iowa and Minnesota to get involved, and sparked an ongoing federal investigation.

In a statement, Schmidt said “No living being should ever endure what those chickens did when Pure Prairie Poultry left them to starve to death, and I’m grateful that PETA was there to fight for them. I’m honored to be recognized by PETA and proud to have spoken up for those who couldn’t advocate for themselves.”