Pure Prairie Poultry employees say they still have not been paid

(ABC 6 News) — Two weeks after the closure of the Pure Prairie Poultry processing plant in Charles City, employees said they have still not been paid.

Former employees said they were supposed to be paid on Oct. 4, just days after the plant closed its doors.

That day came and went with no money coming in and they were told by company leaders that their paychecks would be coming as soon as possible.

They are due another paycheck this Friday, but employees said communication with the company has gotten worse.

“We’re relying on that update to know what’s going on with our paycheck, and then, we’re going on our second week and we’re due another paycheck this Friday,” an anonymous employee said.

For several former employees, its become a stressor because they no longer have a steady source of income to pay their bills.

Hourly employees who worked on the floor of the plant were told not to come into work throughout the week before the plant closed, according to a former employee.

They were told the plant would not be processing during those day, according to that employee. However, employees in the office were reportedly told to still come in.

“It’s sickening to your stomach of how much they have taken advantage of those colleagues,” a former employee said. “I fully believe to the bottom of my heart that they knew that they weren’t gonna be able to pay us, but they just kept us working.”

Several employees have also filed wage claims with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing.

Text messages sent to employees and obtained by ABC 6 said the company is working its hardest to make sure it can pay its employees, but funds have not been released to them by their vendor.