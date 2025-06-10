Pure Prairie chicken plant sale approved

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A bankrupt Charles City chicken plant has a new owner.

On June 3, a Minnesota judge approved the sale of Pure Prairie Poultry’s Iowa chicken plant and ‘certain acquired assets’ to Community Bank and Trust.

The price? Forgiveness of the nearly $28 million CB&T lent to Pure Prairie Poultry over several years.

Originally, a Texas chicken plant, “4 G Poultry,” had offered $6 million in cash for the plant and assets.

Then the bank and former Pure Prairie board member Michael Helgeson entered “credit bids,” meaning they traded the right to extract $27.8 million in debt from the chicken plant, in exchange for the plant itself.

Community Bank and Trust offered $25.7 million, while Helgeson offered $2.1 million.

The State of Minnesota approved the sale to the bank and Helgeson, as the value of the $27.8 million debt was greater than the $6 million cash offer.

UMN Law Professor Edward Adams told ABC 6 News that it would be unusual for a bank to put a bid in for a physical plant – unless they thought they could sell it again for more than they stood to gain from seeing it sold to someone else, then waiting for a portion of the proceeds.

Community Bank and Trust declined to comment on their reasons for purchasing the plant.

What’s left?

In mid-April, ABC 6 News reported that Pure Prairie Poultry owed creditors about $139 million, but only had about $3.3 million in assets, plus whatever they made from the sale of the plant.

In accepting a credit bid, the bankrupt chicken plant has reduced its debt to around $111 million – but didn’t gain any cash to help pay back other creditors.

The chicken producers’ store of cash has also been reduced. In late April, the State of New York awarded Ace Funding Source LLC $410,781.60 from Pure Prairie and George Peichel – entered in the legal record as a “foreign judgement.” As Ace Funding’s attorneys were also awarded nearly $103,000 in legal costs, Pure Prairie’s remaining funds were reduced by about half a million in repaying one creditor.

USDA Loan?

Court documents reference Community Bank and Trust’s position as the executor of a USDA Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan to Pure Prairie Poultry in April of 2023. The documents do not say whether or not the bank will be required to repay any of the loan to the U.S. government.

The USDA declined to comment on the case. ABC 6 News has reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice for an answer.