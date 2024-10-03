Public reacts to VP debate showdown

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Tuesday night, the nation watched as Tim Walz, and Senator JD Vance went head to head. On Wednesday, people here in Rochester expressed optimism about both candidates in the aftermath of the debate.

“It was refreshing that it was a little more civilized than previous debates that we’ve seen,” said John Helmers, a resident of Olmsted County.

With all eyes on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his first appearance on the debate stage.

“Walz appeared to be nervous at the beginning, and he had said that in advance, that he wasn’t very comfortable doing debates. But I think he rallied got into the rhythm of it later in the debate,” Helmers said.

“I think he was nervous. I think he’s not a good debater. But I think he’s a good match for Kamala Harris,” said Maria Siman, a Rochester visitor.

Helmers mentioning more things he wish he could’ve heard.

“I was a little disappointed with JD Vance, not being able to answer the question about whether or not the 2020 election was stolen or not. I think we have very strong integrity. And I think people should admit that and not try to change the results,” said Helmers.

Siman sharing similar thoughts.

“I believe in democracy, and I think Donald Trump crossed the line on January 6th.”

Overall, the respect both candidates showed towards each other was appreciated.

“I was surprised how good the two of them got along and I was happy to see that, and I was happy to see respect between the two candidates, and no personal attacks,” Siman said.