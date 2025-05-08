Public asked to stay out of Fountain Lake as it is treated for invasive weeds

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — People are being asked to stay out of Fountain Lake starting Wednesday as it is being treated for invasive weeds.

An herbicide will be added to the East and West Main Bay while signs will be posted around the lake to remind people to stay out of the water through Friday.

It comes as the Shell Rock River Watershed District has been fighting recurring algae blooms in Fountain Lake for nearly a decade.

Just last year, the deepest part of the lake was dredged to help stop the blue-green algae from taking over the lake.