Protests held in Rochester in response to viral racial slurs video

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester took the national stage last week thanks to a viral video posted online showing a woman using a racial slur against a child.

The community reaction continued Monday as protests were held calling for justice and accountability.

On what would have been a day off, Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara opened the doors of her business, Griot Arts, to take a stand and make signs.

“I think it’s just a natural thing. Sign making is also, for me, art and protests are the same thing, always and forever,” Nfonoyim-Hara said.

In the tiny bookstore and art gallery, a little over a dozen people gathered to create those signs. It’s a response to an incident many can’t believe; a young boy called a racial slur by an adult woman captured on video and shared with the world.

“I thought we was in a good place in 2025. I’ve been here 35 years, and it’s like we just backpedaled real quick,” said Crystal Smith, co-organizer of protest.

Once the signs were made, protesters traveled down the road and found a place outside Rochester City Hall.

More people carrying signs gathered, and there were calls for justice and consequences.

“We’re demanding for justice to occur. We’re demanding for the woman in question to be charged,” said Wale Elegbede, the president of the NAACP-Rochester branch.

The crowd has been met with support from local government and the state.

Senator Liz Boldon and Representatives Andy Smith, Kim Hicks, and Tina Liebling released the following statement:

“We commend the gentleman who recorded the encounter for standing up and protecting one of our youngest community members, a five-year-old boy, from this targeted hate. We condemn these vile acts of racism in the strongest way possible. This disgusting rhetoric has no place in our community, and we’re grateful that a bystander took action and prevented further escalation by the perpetrator.

“This type of learned hate has been fueled by the Trump Administration’s own rhetoric, empowering those with hate in their heart to shamelessly spread it around. This has created real consequences for our friends, family members, and neighbors. We must all take the initiative to call out hatred and bigotry wherever we see it and have conversations with those close to us, including our children, about why we must not follow in the footsteps of these bullies, no matter if they’re in the White House or on the playground.”

Lisa Ross, a resident of Rochester who also assisted in organizing the city hall protest, read a statement provided by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

“I am sorry that I could not be with you today, but know that I am with you in spirit. What happened in the now viral video is horrible. It is just as horrible that the naked racism on display in the video is now fueling a fundraising campaign. It’s a reminder that we have a lot of work to do to build the multi-racial society we want and know is possible. Rochester is doing that work.

You’ve unfortunately seen incidents like this before, but you have had the courage to look right at them instead of turning a blind eye. You’ve had the courage to use your First Amendment rights to come together and say enough is enough and courage is contagious. Your voices today will bring other voices into this important fight.

I’m not able to be with you today but I am always with you in the work to deliver a community free of hate. It is heartening to see the strong, resilient, beautiful community of Rochester coming together to say no to hate and yes to unity. Yes to a city where everyone belongs. Know that I stand with you in affirming that hate speech has no place in your city or in our state or anywhere in America. And in affirming that Rochester and all of Minnesota is a place where everyone is safe and welcome.”

Many in the crowd say they felt the love and support.

Jacques Partridge has been a resident for 11 years.

“I’m feeling good that the community has come together to address this issue,” he said.

“It really opened up my eyes,” said Aden Yussuf, a two year resident. “I didn’t believe that it was gonna be a lot of people but seeing all these people, it really showed that we are one community.”

Further community action is planned for this week, as the Rochester branch of the NAACP is hosting a town hall event to discuss this incident, and others that have occurred in the last year.