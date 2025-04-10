Protestors in Albert Lea say “hands off our students”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Community members plan to rally outside the Freeborn County Courthouse on Thursday amid a crackdown on foreign students by ICE officials.

Organizers say they are protesting efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain and revoke the Visas of foreign students at U.S. universities.

This comes as one student from the University of Minnesota Mankato is currently being held in the Freeborn County Jail, after being detained by ICE officials.

Leslie Kaup, one of the protest’s organizers, said “the idea that now if you’re an international student in this country, you can’t speak your mind […] it’s just really disappointing and it really just kind of hits you.”

The rally will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, in Albert Lea.