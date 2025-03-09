Protestors gather in Rochester for International Women’s Day

Rochester Rally

(ABC 6 News) – A group of protestors gathered at the Barlow Plaza on Civic Center Drive in Rochester on Saturday in honor of International Women’s Day.

The event was organized by the group Rochester Solidarity and ran from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Protestors held signs advocating for women’s rights and reproductive freedom, as well as transgender, immigrant, worker and environmental rights.

Some protestors also held signs criticizing actions of the Trump administration, such as the SAVE Act, ending DEI programs and Elon Musk’s DOGE.

Other protestors held signs showing solidarity with Ukraine and Palestine.

The event was followed by a movie screening at 1 p.m. of Nalia and the Uprising at the Rochester Public Library, also hosted by Rochester Solidarity.