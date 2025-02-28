Protestors call for “economic blackout”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A grassroots organization is encouraging Americans to not spend any money on Friday to show “economic resistance.”

The group, called the People’s Union USA, says it protests the influence of billionaires, big corporations, and both major political parties.

The movement claims its promoting weeklong boycotts of specific companies like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

This comes as activists continue boycotting Target after the company rolled back its DEI initiatives. That boycott is set to end at midnight.