“Protect Our Care” bus tour visits Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Monday marked the start of the sixth week of the DFL’s “Protect Our Care” bus tour.

For the past several weeks, “Care Force One” has made more than 50 stops in 17 states, and Monday’s destination was Rochester, Minnesota.

Healthcare advocates and state legislators came together to explain how the Biden-Harris administration has worked to lower healthcare costs.

Speakers included Senator Liz Bolden and other locals to share their stories over the past few weeks.

This is the last week of the bus tour with remaining stops being in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio.