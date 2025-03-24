Prosecutors push to keep Eichorn in custody until trial, citing flight risk and community danger

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) — New court filings show federal prosecutors are asking the judge to keep former Senator Justin Eichorn in custody until his trial.

Eichorn remains in custody as of Monday morning and has been federally charged with soliciting sex from a minor. Hiring someone for sex is illegal regardless of age in Minnesota.

Eichorn was set to be released to a halfway house on Tuesday, however prosecutors allege he arranged for someone to get a computer from his apartment in St. Paul so investigators couldn’t find it. They add that FBI agents also found an iPhone that had recently been wiped at the apartment as well.

Prosecutors also say a firearm and ammunition were found at the apartment, which they allege Eichorn lied about having access to.

In court documents, prosecutors went on to say the way Eichorn talked with the undercover agent earlier this month indicates he’s likely done this before, writing that Eichorn’s release would bring a “real risk that he would attempt to victimize other minors.”

Eichorn’s defense team has not yet responded. He is expected in court on Wednesday.

The prosecution is asking for a hearing on these issues before he is potentially released.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges spoke about the undercover operation that led to the arrest of Eichorn and several others during a news conference on Monday, which can be viewed in the video player below.

Hodges revealed that Eichorn asked the undercover officer to have sex with him in his car, and that authorities plan to forfeit the vehicle.

When asked about Eichorn’s position as a state senator at the time of his arrest, Hodges said, “I don’t give a crap what occupation you have — if you come here to mess with kids, you’re going to jail.”

Eichorn is among the 14 people arrested. The Republican lawmaker resigned last week, just before the body was considering a vote to expel him.

Also on Monday, Jennifer Carnahan, the current mayor of Nisswa and former Chair of the Minnesota GOP, announced her candidacy for Eichorn’s seat. She joins fellow Republican Kari Heintzeman, who served as district director for the Trump 2024 campaign and is a longtime volunteer with local and state Republican organizations. Kari’s husband, Josh Heintzeman, is a state representative in District 6B.

On the DFL side, Emily LeClaire, a prior candidate for the Minnesota House, announced her campaign on Thursday. She highlighted many issues important to her, including childcare, mental health for veterans and protection for small businesses, educators, farmers, laborers and miners.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tim Walz says he will call a special election for Senate District 6 on Tuesday.