Prosecutors extend plea deal to man charged in crash that killed 5 young women in Minneapolis

(KSTP) — The man accused of killing five young women in a high-speed crash last summer in Minneapolis could serve upwards of 32 years if he accepts a plea deal extended by Hennepin County prosecutors.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office offered to drop half of the 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide against Derrick John Thompson if he pleads guilty to the other five counts. His presumed sentence under those terms would be between 32 and 39 years.

The charges accuse Thompson, 28, of operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and leaving the scene of the crash where five people died. Under the plea deal, the five negligence charges would be dismissed if he pleads to the remaining counts of leaving the scene.

Thompson also has a pending criminal case in federal court on charges of possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver and illegally possessing a firearm.

As previously reported, Thompson allegedly slammed an SUV into another car shortly after exiting Interstate 35W at Lake Street the night of June 16, 2023. Five young women between 17 and 20 years old in the other car were killed instantly: Salma Abdikadir, Siham Adam, Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade and Sagal Hersi.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper clocked Thompson driving 95 mph shortly before the crash but did not pursue him.

Thompson has until his next court date on Nov. 4 to accept or decline the plea bargain.