Prosecution files for speedy trial of woman accused of attacking toddler with a pizza cutter

(ABC 6 News) — The daycare worker accused of slashing a toddler’s face with a pizza cutter faced a judge on Wednesday.

Andrianna Newburn faces several assault charges for an incident last year at Rochester’s KinderCare Learning Center.

The child, under two years old, had cuts on their legs and face.

The prosecution has now filed for a speedy trial, meaning a court date must be filed in the next 60 days.

It comes after multiple delays, including a competency hearing, but no date has been set.