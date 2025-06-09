Professor at The Hormel Institute receives grant to develop liver cancer treatments

(ABC 6 News) — An associate professor at The Hormel Institute, Dr. Jarrod French, PhD, has received a $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop more effective treatments for people with liver cancer.

“This grant will support our ability to better understand liver cancer, develop a drug that will help treat it, and prolong human life,” Dr. French said via a press release. “Right now, the current, top-of-the-line treatment extends a patient’s life by three to six months. We must do better.”

The Hormel Institute said liver cancer is especially difficult to diagnose and treat as symptoms do not typically appear until the disease is in its later stages. As a result, once it is diagnosed, treatment options are very limited.

“Our hope is to slow, and ultimately stop, the cancer growth,” Dr. French said via a press release. “If we can stop the tumor from growing, we can make it benign and give patients more options, so liver cancer is no longer such a death sentence.”

Identifying ways to slow tumor growth will be the main objective of Dr. French’s research supported by the grant, according to The Hormel Institute.

“I was elated to receive this grant. Not just because we’re competing with the absolute best of the best in this field, but because it validates our work and shows that more is still possible,” Dr. French said via a press release. “Much of this funding supports lab personnel, and that means this money will be kept right here in Austin as we work together to extend patient lives and help them be healthier for longer.”