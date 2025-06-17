Principal of school where Yvette Hoffman works speaks out after shooting

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In times of tragedy, it can be easy to lose sight of the humanity at the core of these stories.

That’s why ABC 6 News reached out to people who knew the victims of Saturday’s shootings which resulted in the deaths of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also injured after being shot in their homes by Vance Boelter.

ABC 6 News talked to Jeff Zastrow, the principal of Fernbrook Elementary School where Yvette Hoffman works as a kindergarten paraprofessional.

“Yvette is perfect for kindergarten. She’s kind of that human who’s everybody’s favorite mom, auntie, grandma rolled into one person. Empathy, compassion, patience, she listens to every story about every loose tooth and every pet,” Zastrow said.

Zastrow says everyone is shocked and angered by the senseless violence, and in response, the community came together to set up a GoFundMe for the Hoffmans, which can be found here.

A GoFundMe for the Hortman children can also be found here.