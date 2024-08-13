Primary voting turnout varies across Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — It appears that primary election voting has been going smoothly throughout the day in Minnesota.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said he considers Tuesday’s primary as a dress rehearsal for the general election in November.

As for primary election turnout though, Simon says primary elections are famous for being hard to predict, and they vary widely across the state.

“Where there isn’t a contest, it tends to be much lower, but where there’s the perception of a competitive election, people turn out,” Simon said.

The Secretary of State also pointed out that there is not really a correlation between primary turnout and what we can expect to see for the general election.