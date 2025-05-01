Previewing the Olmsted County Fix-It Clinic

(ABC 6 News) — Why buy new when you might be able to fix it?

That’s the goal of the Olmsted County Fix-It Clinic in Rochester that will be happening this Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Experienced menders and fixers will be on stand-by to help you repair and restore items.

One of those volunteers is Jan Gerber, who sat down with ABC 6 News Anchor Axel Gumbel to preview the event.

You can watch the full interview above, and more information can be found here.