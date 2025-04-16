Previewing the 39th annual Taste of the Town event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s time to get your taste buds ready because the 39th annual Taste of the Town will soon be serving up delicious dishes.

It’s a food lover’s dream all for a good cause as the Rochester Salvation Army is hosting the event that helps support the Good Samaritan Health Clinic that provides care to people who otherwise couldn’t afford treatment.

The event takes place on Friday, April 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.

ABC 6 News anchor Axel Gumbel sat down with Community Engagement Director Rebecca Snapp to learn more. Axel will be bringing more flavor to the event as he will be the evening’s emcee!

To order tickets, click here.