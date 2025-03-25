Pretrial conference set for former Rochester City Councilmember Molly Dennis’ lawsuit

(ABC 6 News) — A pretrial conference has been set for former Rochester City Councilmember Molly Dennis’ lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

Magistrate Judge Douglas L. Micko will hold the pretrial conference on May 1 at 3 p.m. in St. Paul.

The lawsuit regard Dennis’ allegations that she was denied access to public resources, received less effective communications than other councilmembers due to disability-based animosity, and that the city aggravated the symptoms of her ADHD disability.

