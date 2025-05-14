Preston sex offender appears on new child pornography charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Preston sex offender appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on new charges of possessing child pornography.

Rick James Gavin was arrested in September 2021 on two counts of using minors to create child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

RELATED: Preston man arrested for probation violation, released with internet restriction – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

He was re-arrested for violating his probation shortly after sentencing, in 2022, and further ordered not to access the internet without approval of his agent.

In January of 2025, according to court documents, Gavin’s probation agent learned he had been using one court-approved cell phone he had for virtual meetings to view sexual images.

Gavin denied that the sexual images involved children.

According to court documents, the probation agent installed monitoring software on the phone in January, and on February, the agent reviewed screen captures and learned he had indeed been viewing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), or child pornography.

Law enforcement searched Gavin’s home and found several prohibited cell phones containing CSAM, as well as several videos he had produced of himself reacting to CSAM.

Gavin posted $25,000 bail with conditions in late April.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.