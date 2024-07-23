Preston Public Library allows visitors to “check out” their health

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As part of a grant from the American Heart Association, Preston Public Library now allows visitors to keep tabs on blood pressure.

The library has blood pressure cuffs and machines for people to use inside the building, or they can even check out one of three machines that can be used at home.

“This is a huge benefit for our community,” said librarian Hannah Wingert. “Being a rural area, there just aren’t a lot of resources available for our different health care things, and so being able to take your blood pressure at the library or check one out can be a huge benefit to people who may not have access to those resources.”

The Preston Public Library is the first library in Fillmore County to have those machines available to the public. There is also a machine in Grand Meadow that can be checked out.