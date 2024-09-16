Preston historical society raising money to build museum

Preston Historical Society

(ABC 6 News) – It’s another step taken to preserve the city of Preston’s history.

Part of the riverfront masterplan, the Depot Museum will be an extension to the outdoor historical site.

“We knew we really needed to have a home for our artifacts and have a museum for the public to come and enjoy,” Preston historical society fundraising committee member Alison Leathers said.

The museum would be across the street from the other landmarks on campus like the elevator and caboose.

Inside the museum would be artifacts on display related to Preston.

“Actually, we have the original signs from the Depot building when the train would stop here, a lot of it is some stuff related to the Preston school, pictures, yearbooks,” Leathers said.

When it comes to fundraising, there’s already been lots of support from the community.

So far, $185,000 have been raised over the last two months.

“It shows the community is ready, the spot is right, we’re next to this, we’re next to the trailhead, the bike trail, and it will just make it a much more interesting place to visit,” Preston historical society member Charlie Sparks said.

The project itself will cost $400,000. One way the historical society tried to raise money was with a tractor ride.

Over 90 tractors strolled through the streets of Preston.

With the project gaining lots of steam, the historical society are hoping to call this museum home for the history of Preston.

“We hope it will be a draw for when people come back, they like to see it,” Sparks said.

The Preston historical society needs to raise a total of $200,000 before they can begin construction.