Preston city official in civil and criminal case with state

(ABC 6 News) – The city administrator of Preston, Ryan Throckmorton, is involved in two court cases, including a civil suit against the state’s Department of Public Safety.

The civil suit, filed back in October, involves the revocation and disqualification of Throckmorton’s drivers license.

The revocation stems from a criminal complaint from August stating Throckmorton had been riding his motorcycle on Highway 16 near the City of Lanesboro, when we apparently lost control, crashed, and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Through interviews with witnesses on the scene and Throckmorton himself at the hospital, the Minnesota State Patrol determined he had been driving under the influence.

A state trooper obtained a search warrant and asked for a blood test.

Throckmorton allegedly agreed at first, but after seeing the warrant believed there were issues and requested a new one.

The trooper allegedly told Throckmorton the warrant was accurate and that refusing to submit would be a crime.

The complaint states, Throckmorton continued to argue with the trooper, requesting a new search warrant. That’s when the trooper accused Throckmorton of “unreasonably delaying and/or refusing to submit to the warrant.”

Throckmorton was charged with several misdemeanors, including driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a blood test.

He and his attorney now claim he wasn’t able to refuse the test based on his condition at the time, and the trooper wasn’t justified in requesting the search warrant to begin with.

Throckmorton has a hearing for the civil case set for December 12, and a first appearance for the criminal case on December 30.