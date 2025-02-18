“Presidents Day Protest” in Rochester

Presidents Day 2025

(ABC 6 News)- A Rochester group met outside the Olmsted County Courthouse Monday, Feb. 17, in what they called a “Presidents Day Protest.”

“I kind of just found some people online who were setting up other protests on Presidents day and I was like lets do it across the country and I thought Rochester would be a good place,” said Madelyn Saner, the organizer for the protest.

Similar organizations held protests in the Minnesota State Capital and Washington D.C.