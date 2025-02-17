Presidents Day: A look at presidential visits to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Presidents Day originally celebrated George Washington’s birthday, and over the years the holiday changed drastically, with many associating it with all presidents.

It’s no secret that Rochester draws tons of visitors from across the globe. In fact, 3.5 million people visit Olmsted County each year, according to Mark Warner, president at History Center of Olmsted County.

A fair share of presidents has visited Rochester in the past. Many of them came to the area for care at Mayo Clinic — Reagan, Nixon, Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and George H. W. Bush all came for treatment.

“Barbara Bush was on the board of trustees at Mayo Clinic. Walter Mondale, a favorite son of Minnesota, was on the board,” Warner said. “There’s been a lot of influence at the highest levels of politics in the United States.”

On Aug. 8, 1934, Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Soldiers Field to honor the Mayo brothers for giving free treatment to World War I veterans, according to the history center.

Since Presidents Day was originally on Washington’s birthday, it continually fell on random days throughout the work week. Congress voted to change that.

In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect, moving Presidents Day to the third Monday in February every year.