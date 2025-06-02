President Trump appoints Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Joseph H. Thompson has been appointed as Acting United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota by President Donald Trump.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thompson has served as a federal prosecutor for over 16 years, serving in the District of Minnesota since 2014.

Thompson’s most recent role was as Chief of the Fraud and Public Corruption section, working to prosecute fraud against state and federal government programs. He was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding our Future investigation, which the DOJ calls the largest Covid-19 fraud in the U.S.

In a statement, the Minnesota native said “I am honored and humbled to be asked to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota. I look forward to continuing our office’s work combatting violent crime, the scourge of fentanyl and other deadly drugs, and the shocking and unacceptable levels of fraud in our state government programs.”