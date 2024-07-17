President Biden faces new calls from Democratic Party to step down from presidential race

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — President Joe Biden is facing even more calls from his own party to step down from the presidential race.

California Congressman and Senate candidate Adam Schiff, a long-time ally of Biden, is the latest to say that the president needs to pass the torch.

In audio obtained by ABC News, Schiff is heard privately telling donors that our country at a crossroads, and if Biden does stay in the race, he will lose.

“I do not think he is the person to go into this election. I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Schiff said.

According to a new poll from the Associated Press, 65% of Democrats now say Biden should withdraw from the race and let the party nominate a different candidate.

In fact, outcries from the Democratic Party have led the party to hold off on a virtual roll call vote this month to confirm Biden as their presidential nominee. That vote is now postponed until the first week of August.

As for Biden, he continues to stand his ground saying he is not going anywhere.