President Biden delivers final U.N. address
(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, President Joe Biden spoke to world leaders at the United Nations general assembly in New York for the last time.
Biden’s final address focused on cementing his foreign policy legacy, clouded by several wars. The president attempted to rally world leaders to work together to end the increasing violence in the Middle East.
Biden also doubled down on support for Ukraine’s war with Russia ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky next week.