Preparations underway for U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade; local protests planned

(ABC 6 News) — The 250th anniversary of the U.S. military is sparking a huge celebration at the nation’s capital.

Saturday marks not only the creation of the U.S. Army but also Flag Day. More than 6000 troops and 128 army tanks are poised to march near the National Mall with nearly 25,000 people expected to attend.

After the parade, a 19-minute fireworks show and concert will round out the celebration. The parade is expected to wrap up around 8:30 p.m.

Amid the celebration, there is pushback from some Americans across the country, including here at home.

Protests are scheduled, being dubbed the “No Kings Protest,” and local groups are mimicking a nationwide “Day of Defiance.”

The protests will take place in Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and several cities in north Iowa.

ABC 6 News will livestream the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.