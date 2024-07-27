Preparations underway for Olivia Flores benefit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Loved ones of Olivia Flores are preparing for a benefit in her honor Saturday night, as they continue to mourn her more than two months since she died in a car crash involving a Minnesota state trooper.

The Flores family is grateful for the overwhelming support they’ve gotten from the community since Olivia’s passing, but it doesn’t make the pain of losing their only daughter any easier.

“We just really miss her,” said Olivia’s longtime cheerleading coach, Jenna Compton.

The past two months have been a whirlwind of emotions for Olivia’s friends and family.

“It’s been hard and it goes in stages. The benefit personally for me has really helped cause I feel like I can do something to help her,” said Compton.

The 18-year-old had her young life cut far too short when she passed away from injuries she sustained in a horrific car crash, mere weeks before earning her high school diploma.

Minnesota state trooper Shane Roper now faces nine charges for causing that crash, after it was discovered he was driving over 80 miles per hour with his lights and siren turned off.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” said Chelsea Wendel, Olivia’s assistant cheerleading coach from elementary through high school. “We all just constantly say ‘why?’ over and over again cause we just can’t understand, it wasn’t an accident.”

To help deal with this unimaginable loss, Olivia’s friends and coaches have banded together to put on a benefit in her honor.

Already, organizers say there’s been a great outpouring of support for the Flores family, and they hope that will continue at the benefit Saturday night.

“I really don’t care, and I know, I don’t think the family does anything like about the money we make tomorrow, I just want people to come and just show their support and that we’re remembering Liv,” said Compton.

Some of the money raised at the benefit will go to help the flores family’s legal and medical expenses.

“Obviously it’s tragic losing Olivia the way that we did, and we as a community just wanted to be able to give back to her family,” said Wendel.

The rest will go toward creating a cheerleading award and scholarships in Olivia’s name.

“She was really involved with cheerleading, so I know the family wanted to have a cheerleading scholarship in memory of her, so that other girls can cheer and experience that too. That was a big part of her life,” said Compton.

This way they can keep Olivia’s memory alive and allow her to keep inspiring girls just like her.

The benefit will run from 4 – 9 p.m. Saturday at Owatonna Eagles 1791. There will be a pasta dinner and silent auction.

Tickets will be available at the door for $15, and all are welcome to come and show their support for the family.