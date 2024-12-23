Predatory offender moves back to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police notified the community about a level three predatory offender who moved back into the area recently.

Scott Thorpe, 52, is once again registered as a homeless person in Rochester.

RPD says that Thorpe has a history of sexual contact and penetration with known female children. He has taken advantage of their vulnerable state to gain compliance, according to a fact sheet written by RPD.

RPD released the information in accordance with the Registration Act of 1991 and later Community Protection Act.

According to RPD, Thorpe has “served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”