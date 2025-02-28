Pre-sale tickets sold out to see Indiana Fever game at Carver-Hawkeye Center

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Caitlin Clark is one of Iowa’s favorite basketball stars, and it shows.

On Thursday morning, people rushed to secure their seats to see Clark return to her former arena. Pre-sale tickets to see the Indiana Fever play an exhibition game against Brazil went on sale Thursday at 9 a.m., and less than an hour later, they were sold out.

There is still hope to catch the game on May 4, though. General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

These tickets range from $70 to $250.