Pre-sale tickets sold out to see Indiana Fever game at Carver-Hawkeye Center
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Caitlin Clark is one of Iowa’s favorite basketball stars, and it shows.
On Thursday morning, people rushed to secure their seats to see Clark return to her former arena. Pre-sale tickets to see the Indiana Fever play an exhibition game against Brazil went on sale Thursday at 9 a.m., and less than an hour later, they were sold out.
There is still hope to catch the game on May 4, though. General admission tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.
These tickets range from $70 to $250.