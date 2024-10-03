Prayer event to be held for five women killed in crash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, the lives of five Muslim women, including Rochester student Sahra Gesaade, will be remembered after being killed in a crash last June.

CAIR Minnesota will be hosting a prayer event alongside the women’s family members in Minneapolis at 6 PM.

This comes as Derrick Thompson, the man charged in their deaths, is set to have his federal trial begin next Monday.

Thompson is facing counts of third-degree murder on top of 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide.