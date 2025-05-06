Practice picket held at Kemp’s Dairy as part of a nationwide Week of Action

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, members of Teamsters local 120 employed by Kemp’s Dairy held a practice picket on Monday as part of a nationwide Week of Action.

Over the weekend, the workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike if necessary.

The union and Dairy Farmers of America are currently in negotiations for 20 different collective bargaining agreements.

Those agreements cover 2000 workers.

Teamsters want higher wages, improved health care, and common contract expiration dates.