POW/MIA Riders Association of Rochester continues effort to bring Sgt. Allen Lloyd home

(ABC 6 News) — The effort to bring home the remains of Sergeant Allen Lloyd are continuing.

Lloyd and his crew lost their lives during an emergency extraction helicopter mission in Vietnam in February of 1971.

Despite multiple efforts, attempts to locate or identify Lloyd’s remains have been unsuccessful.

Now, the POW/MIA Riders Association of Rochester and Military Order of the Purple Heart have continued work to bring Lloyd home.

The St. Charles native was only 22 at the time of his death.

