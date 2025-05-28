Potential zoning change to incorporate housing in Mason City draws ire from neighbors

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City City Council at their Tuesday May 20 meeting advanced, in the first of three readings, an ordinance that would rezone a lot in southwest Mason City from “Sub-Urban” (Z2) to a “General Urban District,” (Z3) for a proposed three-story housing development.

The 17-acre parcel would be developed into an apartment complex housing 53 units, that would include its own water retention and outdoor pickleball courts, along with parking for tenants.

“As we look at this location,” said Chris Terry, representing the developers at the meeting for Core Real Estate Group, “We feel it’s design can perfectly integrate into the neighborhood.”

The land is owned by Legacy Golf Course at the Nineteen. An existing Z3 district lies just east of the residential district, and houses light commercial businesses including a flower shop and gas station/convenience store.

Matt Boyer was one of several of the area’s residents who disagreed with the location, telling the council, “There’s about fifty dwellings. So it would double the population on our block, significantly altering the low-density, family-oriented atmosphere that makes this area so desirable to live in.”

“Z3 General Urban District is to provide a range of residential lots sizes to support a mix of residential building types at medium densities with corner offices, corner stores, parks and playgrounds organized in neighborhoods interconnected by landscaped streets and sidewalks.”

Resident Joe Chodur said “I believe we are going to have a huge, huge traffic issue.”

In a 5-1 vote, councilman Tim Latham was the only dissent.

“I may not have a problem with what they want to build,” Latham said. “But I have a problem with zoning the rest of the properties as Z3.”

The Council would need to approve the measure with another supermajority (at least 5-1) vote twice more before the change is approved.

The Council next meets June 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library.