Potential lead in Byron water

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Byron sent a letter to residents that may have been served by a service line of unknown material warning it could potentially be lead.

People living in homes with lead or galvanized pipe previously connected to a lead service line have an increased risk of exposure to lead from their drinking water.

The letter states the city is working to identify service line materials through the water system and determined as of August 30, at least one portion of a water pipe connecting to area buildings is made from unknown material and may be lead.

The letter goes on to say in some cases, a portion of the service line may have been identified as non-lead, but it is still classified as unknown until the entire length of the service line has been identified.

Because the service line has unknown material, there is the potential some or all of the service line could be made of lead or galvanized pipe that was previously connected to lead.

You can find more information on service line material here.

To help determine the material of your service line, call 507-775-3400.

You can also find the EPA’s online step-by-step guide to identify lead pipes in your home here.