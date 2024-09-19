The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Potential layoffs could be coming to Allina Health Owatonna Hospital after a decrease in surgeons inside the hospital.

Starting November 2nd, Allina health would be modifying its elected surgery schedule from five days a week, to four days a week.

In Rochester, Mayo Clinic supplies surgeons to Allina health Owatonna hospital, but over the last few years, the number of available surgeons has gotten smaller.

“From a statewide perspective this is a trend that we’re seeing, especially in rural and critical access hospitals around the state,” said Chris Rubesch, the Minnesota Nurses Association President.

It’s not the only place impacted by Mayo Clinic decisions, those in Albert Lea were left without labor and delivery care after mayo picked up and moved to Austin.

Now those with the Minnesota Nurses Association said Mayo is not holding up its end of the deal, claiming it’s not referring patients to Allina, leading to the shortage of available surgeons.

“Mayo has to retain surgeons and from what we’re told, they have not been able to back fill the positions that have left,” said Michelle Sorensen, the MNA Chair at Owatonna Hospital.

Mayo Clinic responded in a statement saying one its former general surgeons working at Owatonna’s Mayo Clinic health system resigned and steps are being taken to fill that position.

They also add from a personnel perspective, there’s been no other changes to staffing.

While concerns are growing inside MNA, union members are reminding the public health providers, are still there for them.

“It’s just the scheduled surgeries that have changes but we’re still here doing surgeries for patients 24 hours a day,” said Angela Ruhter, the MNA Chair at Owatonna Hospital.

It’s still unknown how many positions will be affected by this change.

Allina health says its goal is to minimize that impact and when appropriate, they’ll offer support to help find job opportunities within the organization.