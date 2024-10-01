Postal workers rally in Eagan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Postal workers in 90 different cities including Eagan, Minnesota, are rallying on Tuesday.

It’s part of a nationwide day of action calling for improved better customer service, more transparency, and opportunity for public input.

This comes as election season and mail-in voting heats up. Members of the American Postal Workers Union also say decisions made by postal leaders are slowing down service.

USPS has yet to comment.