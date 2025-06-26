Possible suspect in shooting at Rochester apartment complex revealed

(ABC 6 News) – A complaint identifies Katavion Lamar Leggins as a potential suspect in a shooting at the Gates of Rochester apartments last week.

From Olmsted County Jail Roster

On June 17, Rochester Police Department responded to reported shots fired at the apartment complex. No injuries were reported in this incident.

RELATED: UPDATE: Scene clears after shots fired at the Gates apartments in Rochester

According to the complaint, RPD responded around 2:07 p.m. Officers reviewed surveillance video to determine what lead up to the incident.

The complaint states in that video, a man identified as Leggins entered a vehicle that entered the parking lot. He got out after several minutes, reached into the vehicle for something, and was dragged when the driver suddenly accelerated. Leggins then allegedly fired several rounds at the car as it sped away.

Leggins was taken into custody on Monday, June 23, and admitted to being the man who fired the gun in the video. He says he met people in the car to conduct a drug transaction, claiming one of the occupants brandished a firearm. As the vehicle drove away, Leggins admitted no one inside was pointing a gun at him while he opened fire.

Leggins reportedly would not tell law enforcement who he was with or where he went after the shooting.

The 22-year-old from Rochester could face charges of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Since he was on probation for a Third Degree Burglary conviction, he could also face a charge of Possessing Ammo/Any Firearm with a Previous Felony Conviction.